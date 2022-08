BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is working to identify a person involved in a burglary investigation. Police shared the image below on social media.

Bozeman Police Department

The public is encouraged to contact Officer Ian Anderson, badge #134, at 406-582-2000 (extension 7134) with any information on this person.

At this time, no further details are available. We will update you if we receive more information.