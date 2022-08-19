Bozeman Police ask for help in identifying man suspected of harassing young women

The Bozeman Police Department has received a series of calls about a man approaching young women in a suspicious and uncomfortable manner.

According to a Bozeman PD social media post, the man was seen driving an orange Ford Ranger extra cab with gray fender flares, a red hood, and a dent on the top of the tailgate.

Police shared the following image of a man they believe to be a person of interest in the incidents:

Bozeman Police Department

The public is encouraged to reach out to Bozeman PD with any information on the suspect’s identity. Contact Detective Lloyd at 406-582-2225 or Detective Kappler at 406-582-2028.