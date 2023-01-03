Bozeman man sentenced to prison for meth trafficking

A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

The government alleged in court documents that Gutierrez sold meth to a confidential informant twice. Gutierrez told law enforcement he had been dealing meth for another person for approximately one year and sold to 10 different people.

This case was investigated by the Missouri River Drug Task force and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark.