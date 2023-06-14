Bozeman man arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl

A Bozeman man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Tyler Hefty was charged with Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.

The victim’s mother reportedly contacted law enforcement after she read through her daughter’s diary and found entries detailing her sexual relationship with a 32-year-old man.

Court documents say the victim's phone also contained text and Snapchat messages detailing sexual activity.

Law enforcement was able to identify the man as Hefty by photos he allegedly sent to the victim compared to his Montana driver’s license. Court documents say Hefty was identified as a friend of their family.

According to court documents, Hefty and the victim discussed things such as her attending school, indicating that Hefty was aware the victim was a juvenile.

Law enforcement contacted Hefty as his residence, and he agreed to go with them to the Bozeman Public Safety Center for an interview. Hefty reportedly agreed to speak to officers without an attorney present.

In an interview with law enforcement, Hefty allegedly claimed he did not have sex with the victim.

Hefty was placed under arrest and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center. Shortly after arriving, Hefty allegedly made a recorded phone call to his father saying, “I had sex with someone who’s too young”. Hefty allegedly verbally identified the girl as the victim and said, “She’s 13".

Hefty was seen in court on Wednesday, June 14, and his bond was set at $250,000. His preliminary hearing is set for June 30, 2023.