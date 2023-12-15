Bomb threats investigated at Glacier Park International Airport, Flathead Valley schools

KALISPELL — Numerous bomb threats were reported across Montana on Thursday, December 14, 2023, including in the Flathead Valley.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports they received calls from schools and from Glacier International Airport of email bomb threats.



Due to the great partnership across state sheriff's departments, they were advised that other entities across the country were also receiving similar emails this week.

"Although we believe these threats today were a hoax, our deputies, school resource officers and our K9 unit responded promptly," a news release states.

There was no evidence of explosives at any location, and the public is not in danger, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is working closely with Montana and federal officials in regard to the bomb threats.

Similiar threats were reported on Thursday at schools in Alberton, Charlo, Browning, Shepherd, Broadus, and Broadview.