Billings woman shoots two men during attack outside residence

BILLINGS - A Billings woman shot two men who attacked her outside her residence.

Billings police said Monday the 25-year-old woman shot the two men, ages 29 and 37, in an apparent case of self-defense.

"As far as the victim using a firearm for self-defense the law is pretty clear on people’s right to use self-defense when they can articulate a threat to themselves or others," police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement about the incident to Q2. "Like all cases of this nature the case will be reviewed by the County Attorney’s Office and they could bring fourth criminal charges against the shooter if they deemed the threat didn’t meet the level of force used."

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday in an alley in the 2000 block of Cook Avenue. Police described the incident on social media as a "possible robbery with shots fired."

"The report indicates the suspects attacked the victim at her car outside of her residence," Lennick said in the statement. "The victim pulled her concealed firearm and both suspects were shot."

One of the men who was shot remained at the scene and the other fled the area but arrived later at a local hospital, Lennick said.

"Due to their injuries neither suspect was arrested or charged immediately, but the case was sent to the County Attorney’s Office for review and official charges," he said.