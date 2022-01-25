Billings: Two men found shot dead in crashed car

BILLINGS - A vehicle crash on South 37th Street in Billings is now a murder investigation as first responders discover two bodies in the car, each with bullet wounds.

Police were called around 3 a.m. for a vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the two men shot dead and a third with severe trauma to his neck.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, and the gunshot victims have yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.