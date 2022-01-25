Watch
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

Billings: Two men found shot dead in crashed car

Third man seriously injured
items.[0].videoTitle
crashded.PNG
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 10:27:23-05

BILLINGS - A vehicle crash on South 37th Street in Billings is now a murder investigation as first responders discover two bodies in the car, each with bullet wounds.

Police were called around 3 a.m. for a vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the two men shot dead and a third with severe trauma to his neck.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, and the gunshot victims have yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader