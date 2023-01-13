Billings police seeking kidnapping suspect

Billings police are seeking a man suspected of kidnapping another man on the South Side early Friday morning.

Police responded to a weapons call around 3:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue South near the intersection of South 30th Street.

No one was injured, but police discovered that a man was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint, Billings police said on social media.

Police gave pursuit, and the victim was able to get free but the suspect, who was in his 20s, escaped, according to police.

The vehicle was described as a silver or gray 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a loud muffler.