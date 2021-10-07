Billings police release photos of vehicle believed used in downtown drive-by shooting

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department on Thursday released surveillance camera images of a vehicle believed used in a downtown drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at a business located at 18 South 27th Street. Police said in the press release issued Thursday that a 27-year-old man from Billings and an 8-year-old boy were inside the business at the time of the shooting. Police said they were not injured in the shooting.

The business targeted in the shooting was the House of Fadez Barbershop, according to the business's Facebook page.

Police said the vehicle used during the shooting is described as a white four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police dispatch at 657-8200. Anonymous tips can be called into the Crime Stoppers program at 406-245-6660.