Billings police investigate stabbing at North Park

BILLINGS - Police were investigating a stabbing early Tuesday that sent one to the hospital in critical condition.
The incident in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North was reported at 1:39 a.m. Police said on Twitter a male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and two suspects were detained.
The department's crime scene van remained at the scene at 6 a.m., and a large section of North Park was closed off with crime scene tape.
No other information was immediately released.
22-62492 9/6/22 @ 0139 hrs. BPD responded to a stabbing in the 2000 block of 6th Ave N. Male victim was transported to hospital and is in critical condition. Two suspects were detained. The BPD Investigations Division was called out. This is an ongoing investigation.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) September 6, 2022