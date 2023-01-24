Billings police investigate shooting in the Heights

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Heights.

Police said on a social media post published at 11:44 p.m. Monday that officers responded to a shooting outside 1225 Lake Elmo Dr.

A suspect and a victim both fled, police said. The victim was not immediately located and it was unclear if he was hit by gunfire.

The suspect was located a few blocks away in a vehicle and was taken into custody after a short standoff, police said.

No further information was released.