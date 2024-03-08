Billings police investigate 'double kidnapping'

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a "double kidnapping" reported late Thursday.

According to a social media post, officers responded at about 11:57 p.m. to 5400 Midland Road for a kidnapping report involving two juvenile victims. Police said the juveniles were located without injuries and the suspect was located and arrested a short time later at 5353 Midland Road during a search of the property.

The ages of the victims and suspect and any possible relationship between them was not disclosed, and the case "is being forwarded to BPD Detectives for further investigation," the post states.

No other information was released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.