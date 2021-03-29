Billings man charged in Heights murder after fleeing from police

BILLINGS- A Billings man who fled from police is now behind bars as the murder suspect in a Heights shooting from earlier this month.

Court documents say Vidal Not Afraid, Jr., 31, is facing deliberate homicide charges in the death of Terrin Oldcrow, 29.

On March 7, Oldcrow was found with a gunshot wound to his torso at a house on the 300 block of Sioux Lane.

Oldcrow later died from his injuries.

Court documents say the two men argued and Oldcrow was shot. Prosecutors say Not Afraid then fled the scene.

Then, on March 16, police got into a traffic pursuit with Not Afraid but were unable to apprehend him after he fled on foot.

On March 24, Not Afraid was seen again on South 33rd Street. Officers were able to corner him in an alley after a foot chase.

Not Afraid was identified as the shooter from a photo lineup. He will appear in court Tuesday morning for arraignment.