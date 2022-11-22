Belgrade woman sentenced to prison, embezzling over $800,000

A Belgrade woman who admitted to stealing more than $800,000 from her employer was sentenced to 16 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Renae Swanson, 59, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud while she worked as an accountant and controller for Williams Plumbing & Heating.

Swanson was also ordered to pay $804,413 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Dana I. Christensen.

The government alleged in court documents that from 2012 until 2019 Swanson fraudulently altered the payroll process resulting in her increasing the amount of money she received.

This case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon.

Related:

Belgrade woman admits embezzling from employer