Belgrade meth trafficker sentenced to 54 months in prison

MISSOULA — A Belgrade man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine with others in the community after investigators found nearly a half-pound of the drug during a vehicle stop was sentenced Monday, April 25, 2022, to 54 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Max Dudley Stilson, 57, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that during an investigation of Stilson for distributing meth by the Missouri River Drug Task Force, an individual purchased a total of one and one-half ounces of meth from Stilson on two occasions. On the second buy, Stilson said he was going to meet another person to get more drugs. Investigators observed Stilson meet with co-defendant Arthur Kane. In addition, in November 2020, task force officers learned Stilson was traveling to Billings with a large amount of meth. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped Stilson’s vehicle and investigators found almost a half-pound of meth. The vehicle was registered to another co-defendant Jared Williams. Another witness told investigators that he had purchased ounce quantities totaling one pound of meth over a four-month period from Stilson. Stilson admitted that he and Williams worked together to distribute drugs. Williams was sentenced to eight years in prison for conviction in the case, while Kane was sentenced to five years and a fourth co-defendant, Marty McDonald, was sentenced to four years in prison for conviction in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missouri River Drug Task Force and the Montana Highway Patrol.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.