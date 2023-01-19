Belgrade man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, illegally processing firearms

A Belgrade man was sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for prohibited person in possession of firearms.

Christopher Lee Wylie, 40, pleaded guilty in September 2022. Wylie admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing 16 firearms.

The government alleged in court documents that the Missouri River Drug Task force stopped a vehicle traveling from California to Montana in September 2021 where Wylie was a passenger. Law enforcement located 5.24 pounds of meth in the vehicle.

Wylie admitted he traveled with the driver to obtain drugs to sell. Wylie also admitted to selling drugs out of his home in Belgrade.

The government also alleged that law enforcement served a search warrant on Wylie’s residence in February 2022 and found 16 firearms, ammunition, and a small amount of heroin, meth, and cocaine.

This case was investigated by the Missouri River Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark.