Belgrade man sentenced to prison for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor

A Belgrade man was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Aric Collin Normile, 42, pleaded guilty in September 2022.

The government alleged in court documents that during an undercover investigation in January 2022, law enforcement posed as an uncle offering for others to have sex with his 12-year-old niece on social media.

Normile sent the undercover officer an explicit image of himself and agreed to arrange a meeting location for the purpose of having sex with the minor.

Upon arrival, law enforcement arrested Normile. He attempted to flee, so a flash-bang grenade was deployed by law enforcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bozeman Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Wendy A. Johnson, Cyndee L. Peterson, and Ryan G. Weldon.