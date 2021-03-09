Belgrade man sentenced for illegal firearm possession

A Belgrade man who pleaded guilty last November to illegally possessing a handgun was sentenced on Tuesday, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Montana.

Ruben Francisco Federico, 23, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that in July of 2020, a sheriff's deputy clocked Federico—a convicted felon on state supervision—driving 109 mph in a 65 mph zone in Gallatin County. Federico was stopped after a short pursuit and found in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Federico pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm on Nov. 10, 2020. His prior felony conviction was from 2018.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Department of Corrections’ Probation and Parole and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.