Belgrade man accused of assaulting police officer, violating order of protection

Jason John Hill of Belgrade appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday after being charged with assaulting a peace officer at the Menicucci Square cottages—an affordable housing property managed by the HRDC.

According to court documents, Hill, 43, called Belgrade police prior to the incident, informing officers he would be at the cottages to retrieve his belongings and that he wouldn't let them stop him.

A resident at the cottages currently holds a no-contact order against Hill.

Records state Hill became verbally then physically aggressive when two officers arrived at the scene, resisting their commands and attempts to place him under arrest.

Hill then allegedly put his arms around the neck of one officer, driving his head into the concrete and resulting in an injury that required five staples to repair.

The officer was treated at Bozeman Deaconess Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Hill is being held on a $30,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for May 3 at 8:00 a.m.