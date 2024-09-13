Accused wrong-way driver charged in Belgrade woman's death pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

BOZEMAN — Alexander Ledoux, the man accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate in January 2024 and killing Laysa Grewell of Belgrade, changed his plea to guilty on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Ledoux pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and criminal endangerment. He pleaded no contest to fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

Court documents allege Ledoux was drunk when he drove his SUV at a high rate of speed the wrong way on I-90 for approximately 20 miles before colliding with 22-year-old Grewell on Jan. 4, 2024.

Ledoux had previously entered a plea of not guilty in April 2024.

(Earlier report, April 16, 2024)

BOZEMAN — Alexander Norbert Ledoux, accused in the death of 22-year-old Laysa Grewell in January 2024, made his initial appearance in Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Ledoux pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence, one count of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, and six counts of criminal endangerment.

A toxicology report allegedly showed LeDoux's blood alcohol level was .198, more than twice the legal limit.

Ledoux's bail was set at $250,000, and he was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center. If he posts bond, he is expected to enter a mental health facility in Oregon for 60 to 90 days.

Ledoux was initially scheduled to make his initial appearance on March 28, 2024. During a status hearing on March 26, Ledoux’s defense team informed the Court that he was out of state and requested that he be able to make his court appearance via video so that he could enter an out-of-state facility for psychological and chemical dependency treatment.

According to court records, Deputy County Attorney Shannon Foley noted Ledoux has access to significant resources and could post bond for a high amount. Foley also addressed Ledoux’s mental health along with public safety. Judge Andrew Bruener denied the defense's request and ordered Ledoux to appear on March 28.

Before that could happen, Ledoux’s defense team filed a motion to substitute Judge Bruener. Judge Peter Ohman is now presiding over the case.

Ledoux's next court date is an omnibus hearing scheduled for May 21, 2024.

