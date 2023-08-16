3 injured in Billings shooting, suspect barricaded in residence

Update 8:20 a.m.

Multiple agencies continue to work the scene of a suspect barricaded in a residence on West Meadow Drive.

A staging area has been established at 3210 King Avenue Plaza. A suspect has been identified, according to Billings police Sgt. Sam Puckett. Several homes nearby have been evacuated. A hostage negotiator, SWAT, and drone teams are on site.

King Avenue West between South 32nd Street West and South 36th Street West remains closed.

Original Report

BILLINGS - Billings police shut down a portion of King Avenue West early Wednesday after responding to a shooting and finding a person barricaded in a residence.

Police said on social media that officers responded at 1:49 a.m. to a weapons complaint on West Meadow Drive. Officers located three people who were injured in a shooting. All three were taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was barricaded in the residence and there is a "large police presence in the area."

West Meadow Drive was closed to all vehicle and foot traffic, and King Avenue West was closed between South 36th Street West to South 32nd Street West in both directions. Police asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.