Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

3 arrested following armed robbery in Billings

rob3.png
Posted at 8:32 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 10:32:08-05

BILLINGS - An armed robbery at a Billings casino Sunday evening ended with three arrests.

Police said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at about 7:30 p.m. at the Magic Diamond Casino on Main Street.

A chase ensued, police said on social media. The chase "ultimately ended peacefully with 3 arrests," according to a police statement.

The three suspects were booked into the county jail. No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App