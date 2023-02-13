3 arrested following armed robbery in Billings

BILLINGS - An armed robbery at a Billings casino Sunday evening ended with three arrests.
Police said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at about 7:30 p.m. at the Magic Diamond Casino on Main Street.
A chase ensued, police said on social media. The chase "ultimately ended peacefully with 3 arrests," according to a police statement.
The three suspects were booked into the county jail. No other information was released.
