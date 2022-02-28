2 people charged with trying to take prohibited guns across Montana-Alberta border

GREAT FALLS — The Canada Border Services Agency said in a news release on Monday, February 28, 2022, that it has filed charges in what it calls a "significant firearms seizure" at the Coutts port of entry in southern Alberta.

On January 3, two United States residents tried to enter Canada in a motorhome and were referred for further examination. Border services officers searched the vehicle and located the following firearms, which the CBSA alleges the travelers did not declare:



two prohibited assault-style rifles

four prohibited 9mm handguns

one restricted .45-calibre handgun

CBSA officers seized the firearms along with 11 prohibited high-capacity magazines. Firearms that are not properly declared may be seized by the CBSA, as well as the vehicles used to carry them.

In addition, the CBSA may launch criminal proceedings against travellers who violate border laws. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national’s ability to return to Canada in the future.

The CBSA Criminal Investigations Section has charged Adam Peter Brown, 39 year old, and Bethany Ann Brown, 42, both from Alaska, with five counts each:



smuggling, contrary to Section 159 of the Customs Act

making false statements, contrary to Section 153(a) of the Customs Act

possessing a prohibited or restricted gun with ammunition, contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

failing to follow firearms storage regulations, contrary to Section 86(2) of the Criminal Code

unauthorized possession of a firearm, contrary to Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code

They were released on a promise to appear and are scheduled to make their first appearance in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 1.

Last year, CBSA officers in southern Alberta seized 42 undeclared firearms in 30 separate incidents. Nationally, 1,122 firearms were seized last year, more than double the number from 2020.



