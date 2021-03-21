2 dead in Livingston after alleged murder-suicide

LIVINGSTON — Two people are dead after a disturbance in Livingston reportedly resulted in a man shooting and killing another person before taking his life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

According to a press release from the Livingston Police Department, police officers and deputies with the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance on South 9th Street in Livingston Sunday morning where several shots fired had been reported.

The release said a man "chose to complete suicide by self-inflicted gunshot" when contacted by law enforcement. A preliminary investigation indicates another person was shot and died from sustained injuries.

The press release said there is no threat to the community at this time.

No further details were available. We will update you as we get more information.