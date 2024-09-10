$1M bond set for Billings man described as 'extreme threat'

BILLINGS - A Billings man arrested over the weekend following a dangerous pursuit was described Tuesday by a prosecutor as a "career criminal" and an "extreme threat."

Robert Lee Canulli, 47, was wanted on a $1 million arrest warrant when Billings police officers spotted him Saturday morning. The warrant charged Canulli with numerous felony and misdemeanor crimes related to a months-long domestic violence campaign waged against his former 27-year-old girlfriend that culminated in August with her abduction at gunpoint.

The kidnapping happened in late August, but Canulli eluded capture after fleeing from officers during a lengthy pursuit, abandoning the victim and his vehicle, and escaping on foot.

He was subsequently charged in Yellowstone County District Court and the arrest warrant was issued based on eight felony offenses, including aggravated kidnapping, stalking, criminal endangerment, two counts of partner or family member assault, assault with a weapon, tampering with evidence, and intimidation. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of destruction or tampering with a communication device.

Canulli was wanted on that warrant when officers spotted him in his vehicle at 5:35 a.m. Saturday on the city's West End. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but Canulli is accused of fleeing the officers who then pursued him "based on a compelling need to apprehend" the man, according to a press release issued by police later Saturday.

Canulli allegedly led officers on an extensive chase that reached speeds over 100 mph until he abandoned the vehicle in a field near 48th Street West and Central Avenue. Several law enforcement agencies assisted in locating Canulli, who was found hiding in the field, police said. Law enforcement deployed both a drone and K-9 during the search of the field.

During an arraignment hearing Tuesday, a prosecutor described Canulli as a "career criminal" and registered violent offender with eight prior felony convictions, including a conviction in California in the late 1990s for rape of a spouse. The prosecutor said Canulli should be considered a flight risk and an "extreme threat" to both the victim in the most recent case and the community.

Charges related to the pursuit and his eventual arrest on Saturday are also pending, the prosecutor said, as is a prior felony drug charge filed in June accusing Canulli of possessing a large quality of meth for sale.

Canulli was ordered held in jail on a $1 million bond.