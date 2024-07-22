Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

1 person dies in Mineral County officer-involved shooting

A suspect in a stabbing and kidnapping was shot and killed by law enforcement in the Fish Creek area on Sunday
Mineral County Law Enforcement Center
Andy Mepham/MTN News
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office in Superior, Montana.
Mineral County Law Enforcement Center
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jul 22, 2024

FISH CREEK — One person died in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning in Mineral County.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the shooting happened at approximately 11 a.m. in the Fish Creek area.

The suspect who was killed had been involved in a stabbing and kidnapping, according to a social media post.

The shooting happened when the suspect came out of a heavily wooded area with a hostage and a weapon. The suspect refused to obey commands from law enforcement and was shot.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations, Missoula County Sheriff's Office detectives, and a Missoula Police Department detective were called to process the scene.

No further information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader