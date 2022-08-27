1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Martin City shooting; suspect in custody

Watch Now
Posted at 11:47 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 13:47:37-04

MARTIN CITY - One person died and another is in serious condition following an early morning shooting in Flathead County.

Flathead County deputies responded to a reported shooting at South Fork Saloon in Martin City at around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found that a man and woman had been shot.

The woman died at the scene and the man was flown to Logan Health in Kalispell in serious condition.

Martin City Shooting.png

The victims were shot during a reported verbal altercation with the alleged shooter, according to a social media post.

A suspect was identified and taken to the Flathead County Detention Center.

An investigation into the fatal shooting is continuing.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the names of those in involved in the incident at this time.

