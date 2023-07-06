Suspect in fatal Butte hit-and-run charged with negligent homicide

BUTTE — A woman who reportedly turned herself in on Tuesday as the driver in a fatal West Granite Street hit-and-run has been charged with negligent homicide.

Shania Rose O'Brien, 20, was arraigned in Butte Justice Court on Thursday.

According to Butte police, around 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were walking in the 1400 block of West Granite Street when a westbound vehicle ran them over and then left the scene.

MTN News

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 23-year-old, identified as Austin Nieve, was pronounced dead. The 21-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Ed Lester confirmed on Tuesday evening that O'Brien had turned herself in and the suspect vehicle had been found.

In court on Thursday, O'Brien's bond was set at $200,000.

We will update this story with any further information we receive.