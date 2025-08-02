Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community in Shock Following Deadly Shooting in Anaconda

Poster image - 2025-08-01T183419.045.jpg
MTN NEWS
Jay Stergar of Anaconda reflects on Friday's deadly bar shooting.
Anaconda shooting: 4 people dead, suspect at large
Posted
and last updated

ANACONDA — The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation into the shooting in Anaconda at The Owl Bar. It happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025.

The agency says that four people are dead, and the scene is secure.

Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect, 45-year-old Michael Brown, who is believed to be armed.

MTN's Meagan Thompson spent the afternoon in Anaconda and spoke with shocked residents:

WATCH: Tragedy Strikes: Mass Shooting Rocks Anaconda Community

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

