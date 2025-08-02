ANACONDA — The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation into the shooting in Anaconda at The Owl Bar. It happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025.
The agency says that four people are dead, and the scene is secure.
Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect, 45-year-old Michael Brown, who is believed to be armed.
MTN's Meagan Thompson spent the afternoon in Anaconda and spoke with shocked residents:
Community in Shock Following Deadly Shooting in Anaconda
