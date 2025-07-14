Butte police investigate Sunday gunfire incident

BUTTE — Butte Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired in the 500 block of W. Mercury St. at approximately 6:12 PM on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found no injuries; however, evidence and witness accounts revealed that at least three rounds from two separate firearms had been discharged. Authorities noted that at least two individuals believed to be involved in the incident had already left the scene.

A vehicle in the vicinity was struck by gunfire, leading to two broken windows.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and detained one male for a probation violation. Police confirmed that the parties involved are known to one another, and the investigation is ongoing as law enforcement continues to seek additional individuals connected to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Butte Police at 497-1120.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

