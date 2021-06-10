Yellowstone County reports youngest COVID-19 death of the year

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - A Yellowstone County resident less than 40 years old passed away this week due to COVID-19 related illness, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 272 lives lost since April 2020, according to RiverStone Health records.

A woman in her 30s died on Wednesday, June 9, at a Billings hospital. She had underlying medical conditions, and hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. She is the youngest Yellowstone County resident to die of the pandemic virus so far in 2021. In 2020, three Yellowstone County residents in their thirties died of COVID-19 related disease.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this latest pandemic victim,” said John Felton Yellowstone County health officer, president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “Her death is tragic testimony that this virus can attack young people. That’s why everyone age 12 and over needs to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are conveniently available through many local pharmacies. RiverStone Health is staffing the free, walk-in vaccination clinics listed below. The clinic at Montana State University Billings will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is approved for age 18 and older and requires only one dose. All other clinics listed will offer both the J&J vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for ages 12 and older and requires two doses.

· Friday, June 11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· Friday, June 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Petro Theatre, Montana State University main campus, J &J vaccine for people age 18 and older.

· Monday, June 14, noon-1 p.m., Castle Rock Park during Reading Rocks and the Billings Public Schools free summer lunch program.

· Tuesday, June 15, noon-1 p.m., Pioneer Park during Reading Rocks and the lunch program.

· Wednesday, June 16, noon-1 p.m., Castle Rock Park.

· Thursday, June 17, noon-1 p.m., Central Park during Reading Rocks and lunch program.

People under 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.