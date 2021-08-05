Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 death, total deaths reach 286

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - A Yellowstone County man in his 80s died on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at a Billings hospital from COVID-19 related illness. He had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and had underlying health conditions, according to information received by RiverStone Health.

“This man became Yellowstone County’s first COVID-19 fatality in August and the 286th fatality since the pandemic began,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of another neighbor.”

His death is a sad reminder that COVID-19 vaccines aren’t 100% effective. However, the latest medical research indicates that people fully vaccinated with two doses of recommended vaccine have greater than 90% protection against serious illness and death from this virus. The great majority of COVID-19 patients in Billings hospitals were not vaccinated.

Vaccination is the best protection we have against COVID-19 illness. If you have concerns about vaccination, please discuss them with your personal healthcare provider and consider getting vaccinated.

Vaccinations are available to everyone age 12 and older at many local pharmacies, clinics and both Billings hospitals.

RiverStone Health will offer these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

· During Artwalk on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Skypoint, Second Avenue North and Broadway.

· Monday, Aug, 9, 4 – 6 p.m., Lockwood High School community room. COVID-19 vaccine and childhood immunizations will be offered.

· Tuesday, Aug. 10, noon – 2 p.m., South Park Senior Citizen’s Center, 901 S. 30th St.

Thursdays, Aug. 5 and 12 from 1 to 5 p.m., RiverStone Health School-Based Clinic at Medicine Crow Middle School will offer sports physicals and COVID-19 vaccines. Call 281-8695 for appointments.

Weekday COVID-19 vaccinations and childhood immunizations are available through the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, 123 S. 27th St. by appointment. Call 247-3382 to schedule.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

