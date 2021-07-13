Yellowstone County reports 7th COVID-related death of July

(RiverStone Health news release)

Billings, MT – RiverStone Health was notified Tuesday of a seventh Yellowstone County resident who has died of COVID-19 related disease since July 1. This most recent death brings the pandemic toll to 282 county residents lost since April 2020, with 71 deaths occurring since the beginning of this year.

The most recent report was received through the Yellowstone County Recorder’s Office after death certificate review. The victim was a woman in her 90s who died on July 3, at her home. She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had underlying health conditions.

“I offer my deepest condolences to this pandemic victim’s loved ones,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “COVID-19 continues to claim the lives of our friends and neighbors. We must act to prevent new cases by vaccinating everyone age 12 and older,” said Felton. “Vaccines are readily available at local pharmacies, medical clinics, hospitals and at RiverStone Health outreach clinics. Please do not wait for another tragedy to occur before you get vaccinated.”

RiverStone Health’s free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week include:

· Wednesday, 10 a.m. – noon, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 707 W 3rd St., Laurel, Pfizer and J&J.

· Wednesday, noon – 1 p.m., Castle Rock Park, Pfizer and J&J.

· Thursday, noon – 1 p.m., Central Park, Pfizer and J&J.

· Thursday, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Gardener’s Market in South Park, Pfizer and J&J.

· Friday, 5 – 7 p.m., RimRock Mall, Pfizer and J&J.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.