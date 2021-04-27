Walk-ins welcome: Bozeman COVID vaccine clinic announces open slots today

BOZEMAN — Looking to get your COVID vaccination? You might be in luck today.

Gallatin City-County Health Department has walk-in appointments for its first dose Pfizer clinic today, April 27. Due to folks not coming to their scheduled appointments, they have open slots in the clinics. Officials will be assessing the number of no-shows each day they have first-dose clinics and will provide walk-in appointments when possible.

If you already have an appointment, PLEASE KEEP IT.