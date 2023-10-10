University of Montana prepared for any increase in COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — Following a recent COVID-19 surge resulting in an increase in hospitalizations across the United States, how prepared is the University of Montana for another possible outbreak?

UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz told MTN News the school is following the current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding COVID-19, which require five days of isolation following a positive test.



Kuntz also said that UM is using its past experiences with COVID-19 to make sure it is prepared for the possibility of another outbreak.

“What we’ve really learned in the past is you’ve got to be flexible and able to adapt and so we have those tools in place for when we need to have the remote instruction or when we need to have testing or vaccinations available we have that infrastructure in place to where when we need it we can utilize it and that’s something that’s not going away but it’s a positive result of our dealings with COVID from a few years ago”

Vaccinations and COVID-19 tests are currently available at the Curry Health Center for those who need them on campus.