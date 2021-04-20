Watch
Records review: 3 additional COVID-19 related deaths in Lake Co.

Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 13:19:56-04

POLSON — Lake County Public Health is reporting following a review of death records, three additional COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

“County and state public health routinely reconcile death records for all reportable diseases. A recent review of records identified these three COVID-19 related deaths in our county,” a social media post states.

Lake County Public Health notes that as the number of COVID-19 cases has declined, “public health has been able to reconcile data with state/vital statistics and has identified these additional COVID-related deaths in our county.”

No further information will be released on these cases.

A total of 2,130 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lake County including 2,086 recoveries and 37 deaths.

The Montana state tracking map shows 22,628 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 10,355 residents are fully immunized.

