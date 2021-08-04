MSU recommends mask-wearing but not making it mandatory

BOZEMAN — Based on the updated guidelines from the CDC on mask-wearing, Montana State University is recommending all students wear face masks indoors on campus.

This is only a recommendation and not a mandatory requirement from the university.

But officials hope students will take this step in helping prevent the new variant from spreading in the county.

“The virus is mutating. We have to be ready to adapt ourselves, and so this recommendation makes sense given the transmission rates that the CDC is classifying Gallatin county with, and it’s also just a great small step that folks can do voluntarily to help protect their fellow Bobcats," explained Michael Becker, the spokesperson for the university.

MSU will continue to offer free COVID testing and vaccines to students for as long as necessary.

