Montana COVID update: 354 new cases, 7 new deaths (Nov 29)

There were 354 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, November 29, 2021, with 4,284 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 7 new deaths reported on Monday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,638.

Of those 7 reported deaths, six deaths occurred in November and one occurred in October. The counties reporting deaths include Lincoln, Missoula, and Yellowstone (5).

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 215, down from 230 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,920.

There have been 190,424 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 183,502. There were 6,465 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 517,306 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,216,198. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.