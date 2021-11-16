Hundreds of kids aged 5 to 11 turn out for Park County COVID vaccination clinic

Park City-County Health Department held a mass vaccination clinic at the Livingston Fairgrounds on Sunday for children 5 to 11 years old.

During the planning stage of the event, health officer Dr. Laurel Desnick projected about 100 people in the county would have interest. The clinic ended up with more than 200 sign-ups and a table for walk-up appointments as well.

“This is just one more step to keep the population safe and most importantly, to keep those kids in school,” Desnick said.

In Park County, about 50% of youth aged 12-17 have been vaccinated, and the goal is to have children ranging from 5 to 11 years old to have the same outcome, according to Desnick.

Regardless of the vaccine, getting a shot is never a child’s favorite way to spend their weekend, so in an attempt to make the experience easier the county got creative.

A miniature horse named William, as well as some dogs, welcomed children to the event, and children were greeted by their school nurses when it was their turn.

“We’re a small community, we’re rural and micro-urban, the more friendly faces the better. This is our community and we’re doing this for each other,” Desnick said.

The main difference between a child's vaccine and an adult vaccine is the dosage. For a child, 0.2 mL of the vaccine is administered, versus 0.3 mL for an adult dose.

Hannah Boyce is eight years old and was eager to get her first dose of the vaccine.

“I was like, ‘I need that, I want that!’ My mom said it was just like the flu shot, but smaller needle,” Boyce said.

Hannah and her sister Addyson reflected on their time attending school online and how wearing masks and getting the vaccine could help them stay inside the classroom.

“Well we started online,“ Hannah said.

“We had to go offsite because no one would wear a mask,” Addyson said.

Both Addyson and Hannah received the first dose of the vaccine, gave William the horse a pet, and off they went.

The event lasted from noon to 5 p.m. and occurred on a weekend so children across the county were able to find the time to come to the clinic.