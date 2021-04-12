Gallatin County urges residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

GALLATIN COUNTY — If you’re a Gallatin County resident and you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated, now might be the perfect time to sign up.

“We’re in good shape with the vaccines, and the availability is there. We just gotta have the public’s participation. We really need help from the public that hasn’t been vaccinated,” explained Bob Fry, COVID-19 incident commander for the county.

Not long ago, there didn’t seem to be enough vaccines—now, there doesn’t seem to be enough people signing up to get vaccinated.

"We’re within probably two or three weeks of really not having enough people on the list. That’s why we’re trying to push more people to get on the list because it isn’t going to take us very long and we’re already seeing a few shortages,” Fry said.

Shortages as far as the waiting list goes. The incident commander explained how there are currently about 4,000 people on the waiting list, but the county has about 5,000 doses to distribute this week, leaving a surplus of 1,000 doses.

“Our goal is shots in arms, and we really need help from the public to really achieve that,” he explained.

MTN News spoke with some people receiving their second dose of the vaccine about what motivated them to get vaccinated.

“I just think it’s best for the people we love, and that’s the biggest thing. We’re trying to take care of ourselves and those we love, so I think it’s worth it,” said Pat Lynch.

“I have asthma, so I wanted to protect myself and my family,” explained Karinne Nugent.

“What about your family? What about the people in your community? This is bigger than us as individuals. It’s about dealing with something that was unexpected and we’re trying to fight it off," said John Altamura.

To clarify, when signing up, you’re signing up to be put on the wait list and not making an actual appointment yet.

The county uses two days to administer first doses and two days to administer second doses, so those on the wait list are likely to receive an appointment either this week or next week.

To sign up, visit here.