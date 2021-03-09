Gallatin County to consider increasing allowed group sizes

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Board of Health has announced a special meeting this Friday to consider increasing allowed group sizes for events and gatherings under a COVID-19 public health rule.

According to a press release, the amended rule, if approved, would increase gatherings for indoor events to no more than 150 people if event sponsors put in place certain physical distancing measures. Outdoor events of up to 250 people would be allowed with physical distancing measures in place.

The physical distancing requirements for indoor events with more than 50 people call for tables that are at least six feet apart with no more than six people per table.

Outdoor venues with more than 50 people would be required to maintain six feet between individuals and family or household groups, with foot traffic arranged to allow for 6 feet of physical distancing between individuals. According to the release, the rule "would prohibit unstructured activities (such as dance floors) that encourage unpredictable social interactions that do not allow six feet of distance between participants."

Full details of the proposed amendments to the public health rule, as well as information about the meeting and how to submit public comment, can be found here.