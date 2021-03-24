Menu

Gallatin County reports 57th death due to COVID-19

Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 24, 2021
BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced on Wednesday that another county resident has died from complications due to COVID-19.

GCCHD said in a press release it received the death certificate for a man in his 70s who died at his residence the week of March 1. The death was attributed to COVID-19.

It is the 57th death due to COVID-19 in Gallatin County.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “The vaccine demand continues to outweigh the supply in Gallatin County. That means it’s still very important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through continued social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings, washing hands, and staying home when sick.”

The health department said no further details would be released out of respect for the man's family.

