Gallatin County reports 114th COVID-related death

MTN News
Posted at 10:13 AM, Feb 16, 2022
The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported on Wednesday that another county resident has died from complications due to COVID-19.

The health department said in a press release the person who died was a man in his 80s who died in a hospital the week of February 6. No further information is being released out of respect for the man's family and friends.

This most recent death brings Gallatin County's total of COVID-related deaths to 114.

As of Tuesday, there were 350 active COVID cases in Gallatin County, according to state data, with 62 percent of county residents fully vaccinated.

