Gallatin County introduces new sign-up process for COVID-19 vaccine

GALLATIN COUNTY — The Gallatin City County Health Department has set up a new sign-up process for vaccine appointments.

It’s actually very similar to the first sign-up process the department had—the only difference is, this process is better than the first.

Residents no longer have to join a waitlist or worry about appointments filling up within minutes.

According to the county's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, Gallatin County has about 27 percent of residents fully vaccinated at this point.

“This way, they can just go in the old way. If you remember how we were doing it at first. They posted it online and you had very limited amount of time before it sold out. We don’t have those limitations anymore,” explained Bob Fry, the incident commander of the department's COVID-19 task force.

If you can’t make your scheduled appointment, the department says it’s very important to cancel it. When people don’t show up instead of canceling, it can lead to wasted doses.

To sign up on the county's website, visit here.