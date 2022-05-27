Gallatin County currently at "High" Coronavirus Community Level

BOZEMAN - In the weekly COVID-19 report released by the state of Montana, Gallatin County is currently at a "High" category of coronavirus community level.

According to the state, Gallatin County has 316.34 COVID-19 cases per 100,000. Inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) is 4.80 percent, with 10.60 hospitalizations per 100,000.

Gallatin County reported 354 new cases and 501 active cases in the week since May 20, 2022. The county has reported a total of 35,321. The county leads the state in COVID reporting, with Missoula County reporting 169 new cases, and 266 active.

Other counties currently at the "High" level include Park, Meagher, Wheatland, Sweet Grass, Garfield, Prairie, Custer, Fallon, Powder River and Carter.

The state reported 1,558 active cases with 1,281 new cases reported since Friday, May 20, 2022. There have been 3,400 total deaths and 12,035 total hospitalizations in the state.