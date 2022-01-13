Gallatin County confirms 108th COVID-related death

The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced on Thursday the death of another county resident due to COVID-19.

The person who died was a man in his 60s who died in a hospital the week of December 26, 2021.

The health department said it received the man's official death certificate this week attributing the death to COVID-19. No additional details are being released out of respect for the man's family and friends.

A total of 108 Gallatin County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services reports 2,151 active COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, the most of any county statewide.