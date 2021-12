The Gallatin City-County Health Department reported on Wednesday the death of another county resident due to COVID-19.

According to a health department press release, the person who died was a woman in her 60s who died in a hospital the week of November 28.

The health department said no further information about the woman would be released out of respect for her family and friends.

This most recent death brings Gallatin County's total number of COVID-related deaths to 104.