Gallatin City-County Health confirms 2 COVID-19-related deaths

The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

One person was a male in his 50s who died in a hospital the week of October 17. The other was a female in her 50s who died at a hospital the week of September 12. This death was identified during a routine death record reconciliation. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, that attributed these deaths to COVID-19.

These latest deaths make for a total of 86 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 63 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. From July 1 to October 30, 2021, Gallatin County saw 236 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 189 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 80 percent. From August 28 to October 22, 2021 statewide, MT DPHHS reported 354 deaths that are attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 268 were unvaccinated or 76 percent.

According to county officials, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe infection, hospitalization, and death. COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone over the age of 12 from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. It is highly recommended that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated to help protect yourself and others.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit the website and make a plan to get your vaccine today.

● Tues., Nov. 2 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● Wed., Nov. 3 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● Appointments will be available this week, after the ACIP decision:

○ Thurs., Nov. 4 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

*Pediatric doses of Pfizer may be available upon ACIP approval*

○ Fri., Nov. 5 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

*Pediatric doses of Pfizer may be available upon ACIP approval*

● Wed., Nov. 10 - Janssen/Johnson & Johnson - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belgrade Community Library with HealthCare Connections

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website

