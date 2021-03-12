Gallatin City-County Board of Health give thumbs up for increased group size limitations for events and public gatherings

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Board of Health votes unanimously, 8-0, to approve an amendment to the COVID-19 related public health rule, which allows for increased group size limitations for events and public gatherings. The change is effective immediately.

This rule increases indoor events to no more than 150 people from 25 (last updated in November), if event sponsors put in place certain physical distancing measures.

Events with 50-plus people would require them to be seated at tables, six feet apart, six per table. Ages 18 and younger could be exceptions to that rule if they are with their parents.

Outdoor venues will require 50-plus people would have to remain six feet apart, while the flow of traffic would be managed and layout also managed to maintain safe social distancing.

It would still prohibit unstructured activities, like dance floors.

A long list of exemptions includes houses of worship, K-12 schools, institutes of higher learning, museums, government offices, certain retail businesses, etc.

Again, this is effective immediately in Gallatin County.

This comes after a two-hour-long meeting with two portions of heated public comment, which included several hotels in support of the change but concerned about future events.

