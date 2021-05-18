Watch
COVID vaccination clinic set for Wednesday

COVID vaccine
Posted at 9:14 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 11:14:05-04

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department and Best Practice Medicine are teaming up for a first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 19. Ressler Motors will host this clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ressler is located at 8474 Huffine Lane.

You can register for an appointment online to secure a spot https://bit.ly/3eRp4ab [bit.ly], or walk-ins are also welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis. Organizers say anyone 12 years old or older is welcome. Anyone under 18 needs a parent or guardian present.

For more information, visit the Health Gallatin website, https://www.healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines/ [healthygallatin.org]

